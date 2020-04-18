Coronavirus in sport: No date set for completing Premier League season

Bengaluru, April 18: Premier League clubs which met on Friday in an emergency meeting, explored various options to complete the current season, but did not consider a specific date for play to resume as the UK government's lockdown restrictions remain in place for at least another three weeks.
All 20 top-flight clubs were present at a meeting for further talks over the campaign amid the continued suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Premier League initially suspended all fixtures after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last month.
The league was halted on March 13, initially until April 3, though the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak means it is still unclear exactly when proceedings will be able to restart.
Liverpool were leading the standings at that time
An extension will be necessary to fit in the backlog of fixtures, with the meeting allowing stakeholders to hold discussions over "possible scheduling models".
"In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios," a widely reported Premier League statement read.
"We're actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government.
"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.
"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."
There was no discussion during the meeting of the possible complications that could be caused by the season running beyond June 30 - when some player and manager contracts run out.
The game's global governing body has stated that contracts should be adjusted to reflect the actual end of the season.
Meanwhile, the English Football League (EFL), which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, has said that teams should not return to training before May 16 "at the earliest".
