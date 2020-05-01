Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador tests positive

By
Qatar 2022
An ambassador for Qatar 2022 World Cup has tested positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, May 1: Former Qatar international Adel Khamis, who is an ambassador for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), the local organising committee of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup confirmed the development.

"Former Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, "was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. We wish a speedy to all those affected," the SC tweeted.

Khamis is one of the public faces of Qatar 2022 along with fellow ambassadors Tim Cahill of Australia and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez of Spain.

Xavi among 28 players in FIFA campaign to kick out Coronavirus

The number of confirmed infections among those involved in construction for Qatar 2022 facilities stands at eight across three stadium projects, but organisers have not given an updated toll since April 17.

Coronavirus in sport: Qatar confirms three more cases in World Cup venues

According to latest reports, Qatar has 13,409 cases of the novel coronavirus, 1,372 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued apace despite tough social distancing rules to stem the spread of coronavirus among the largely migrant workforce.

The SC said it "is reviewing the situation on a continuous basis and will take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of all construction workers and direct staff". Those measures "may include temporary suspension of work as and when required," it added in a statement.

Qatar presses on with World Cup projects despite coronavirus

In a break from tradition, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was controversially pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the tiny Middle East country during the normal FIFA World Cup window of June-July.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in Middle East and Arab world will be held from November 21 to December 18.

The SC is building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.

More QATAR 2022 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chuni Goswami passes away
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue