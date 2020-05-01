Coronavirus in sport: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador tests positive

Bengaluru, May 1: Former Qatar international Adel Khamis, who is an ambassador for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic.
The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), the local organising committee of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup confirmed the development.
"Former Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, "was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. We wish a speedy to all those affected," the SC tweeted.
Mantan Gelandang Qatar Adel Khamis (54) duta untuk Piala Dunia 2022 di Qatar dinyatakan positif terkena virus corona baru. #COVID__19 https://t.co/yCTlRND5rm— antaranews.com (@antaranews) May 1, 2020
Khamis is one of the public faces of Qatar 2022 along with fellow ambassadors Tim Cahill of Australia and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez of Spain.
The number of confirmed infections among those involved in construction for Qatar 2022 facilities stands at eight across three stadium projects, but organisers have not given an updated toll since April 17.
According to latest reports, Qatar has 13,409 cases of the novel coronavirus, 1,372 recoveries and 10 deaths.
Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued apace despite tough social distancing rules to stem the spread of coronavirus among the largely migrant workforce.
The SC said it "is reviewing the situation on a continuous basis and will take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of all construction workers and direct staff". Those measures "may include temporary suspension of work as and when required," it added in a statement.
In a break from tradition, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was controversially pushed back to a winter window because of the scorching summer temperatures in the tiny Middle East country during the normal FIFA World Cup window of June-July.
The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in Middle East and Arab world will be held from November 21 to December 18.
The SC is building only eight stadiums for the one-month tournament and are promising to deliver the completed venues two years before the kick off.