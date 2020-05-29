Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Serie A return 'a victory for Italian football' – Lazio president Lotito

By Sacha Pisani
Claudio Lotito

Rome, May 29: Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the Serie A's proposed return following the coronavirus crisis is a victory for all of Italian football.

The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy's sports minister confirmed on Thursday (May 28).

The 2019-20 campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Lazio were second and just a point behind defending champions Juventus through 26 games at the time of postponement.

Lotito revelled in the announcement, telling Adnkronos: "This is not a victory for Lotito, but for all Italian football.

"I am certain that with this restart, our football will be able to maintain the elevated quality standard that is recognised all over the world.

"Serie A is one of the most important leagues in the sport."

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week.

Milan were due to face Juve in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final in Turin on March 4 after a 1-1 draw in the opening fixture.

The other semi-final was also finely poised, with Napoli 1-0 up against Inter ahead of their second leg at the San Paolo.

However, Milan president Paolo Scaroni told ANSA: "We understand the value of offering fans quality matches after months of lockdown.

"However, from a sporting perspective, we find the idea of assigning such an important trophy as the Coppa Italia with two games in three days after three months of inactivity to be at the least debatable."

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue