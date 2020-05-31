Football
Coronavirus: Ten positive tests confirmed in Championship

By Dejan Kalinic

London, May 31: The Championship saw 10 individuals test positive for coronavirus after tests on Thursday and Friday, it was announced.

While the Premier League announced no new positives from the latest round of testing, it was a different story in England's second tier.

The English Football League announced there were 10 positives from eight clubs after 1,058 tests on Thursday and Friday.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1,058 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight clubs," a statement said.

Coronavirus: Premier League announces no new positives from latest tests

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

Suspended since March, the Championship is reportedly hoping to restart next month.

Leeds United were a point clear of West Brom when the campaign was stopped.

The EFL also said there were seven positive tests from three clubs in League Two, from 135 tests.

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
