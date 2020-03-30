Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Tottenham Hotspur to start training via video sessions

By
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho will put his players through their paces via live video training sessions.

Bengaluru, March 30: Jose Mourinho will start training his Tottenham Hotspur wards through live video sessions amidst the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham players are in self-isolation with Britain in lockdown and the Premier League suspended until at least April 30.

It is against this backdrop that Mourinho and his coaching staff have decided to put players through their paces from home.

The players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

"It's a bit strange for all of us, but I've got my head around it," Winks was quoted as saying in the club's website.

"We've all been given a schedule, but it's flexible, we can do it in our own time.

"So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I'll work later. The important thing is to get it done."

The club has already allowed said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung Min permission to return to their home countries.

Tottenham allow Son and Bergwijn to return home

Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.

Tottenham said both forwards will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.

Bergwijn is recovering from an ankle injury picked up against Burnley earlier this month, while Son sustained a broken arm last month.

(With inputs from foreign Agencies)

More JOSE MOURINHO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue