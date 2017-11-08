Courtois: Chelsea can beat Manchester City in Premier League race

London, Nov 8: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has ruled out the possibility of Manchester City walking with the title just now as the Belgian young keeper has suggested that the point gap at such early stage can be mastered easily.
Chelsea defeated Manchester United last weekend thanks to a solo goal from Alvaro Morata which brought them three valuable points after a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Roma in last midweek in the Champions League.
The London side based side are currently positioned third, nine points behind league leaders Manchester City and while talking about the point gap, Courtois cited an example of last year, he claimed that one year ago at some point they loitered eight points behind City.
However, eventually after holding a good run of games, it made them the title winners whereas City only ended up at the third position.
'Last year we were eight points behind City at one stage and then we went on a winning run. I hope we can do the same,' Courtois told the club's website.
Courtois also suggested that Chelsea’s Premier League defence is still in tatters. as the Pep Guardiola's side is playing incredible football, however, one or two injuries and some defeat can change the course of the competition at any moment.
'We have to hope now they drop points. At the moment they are a bit unstoppable, they are playing very well and scoring goals.
'But the season is very long, they could have injuries, play a bit worse and lose some games. We have to be there and keep winning our games.'
Chelsea will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to West Brom on November 18 and with the Tony Pulis's side struggling with their form, the Italian will be hoping to bank on the situation and acquiring three more points to his bag to keep his title challenge intact.