Courtois hints at Madrid return as Belgian enters last year of contract

Bengaluru, July 2: Belgium no. 1 Thibaut Courtois could be near to a return to his boyhood city, but with a rival club this time. Courtois hinted to a return to Madrid, but Real Madrid as his new preferred destination rather than his former club Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old has now revealed that he has 'a certain preferred destination' if he is to leave Chelsea this summer.
As reported by the Mirror, Courtois said: 'I have a certain preferred destination.
"I have some ideas in my mind, but I'm focusing on the World Cup and have pushed all decisions ahead until after the tournament.
"My kids are the most important for me. I haven't seen them a lot in the last 18 months. Facetime is nice, but seeing them grow up is something different. My kids will play an important role in my decision."
Courtois for long, has been expressing a move to Madrid, where his family reside. With Atletico locked down with Jan Oblak, Courtois’ obvious decision was a move to their rivals at Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid too want a change in their first choice keeper from four seasons. Although Keylor Navas looks solid in goal, Madrid want a young Galactico to replace him. This could make the 31-year be tempted for a move away from Madrid.
As reported by Standard Sport Chelsea held talks in January to increase Courtois’ salary to £200,000-a-week, but the 26-year-old’s latest comments would suggest that his priorities are more to do with family than financial. The prospect of playing Champions League football with Real Madrid and missing out with it while at Chelsea could also affect his decision.
Real Madrid had initially launched a bid for AS Roma’s Alisson Becker, but his price tag of €80mn is considered too much of an asking for the Champions League holders. Chelsea however, are willing to spend around €70mn on Alisson and sell Courtois to Madrid to regain their expenses.
Courtois made 154 appearances for Chelsea, and has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
