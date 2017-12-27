Coutinho's goal and Ox's form: The main talking points from Liverpool vs Swansea

Bengaluru, December 27: Liverpool gave their fans a perfect gift for Christmas on Boxing Day as the Reds thrashed bottom-of-the-table Swansea City 5-0 at Anfield. After dropping easy points in their last few games, the Reds seemed determined against the Swans. Despite an average display in the first half, they shifted to the top gear after the break and punished Swansea City.
Philippe Coutinho, the captain for the day, opened the scoring with a stunner, but Liverpool had to wait until the second half to find the back of Fabianski's goal again.
Roberto Firmino accounted for Liverpool's second and fourth goals. Local lad Trent-Alexander Arnold pumped the third one in after surging into the box.
The icing on the cake was provided by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who found the net with a tremendous outside-of-the-boot shot.
The talking points from the game:
Coutinho, an epitome of professionalism
The Brazilian almost joined Barcelona during the summer transfer window. He probably has the same thing on his mind even now.
Despite this, Coutinho has turned in great performances for Liverpool and has taken his game to another level. Against Swansea, he scored a spectacular goal from outside the box and provided a magnificent assist, underlining his credentials in the Premier League.
200 #LFC appearances from @Phil_Coutinho 🔴👏— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017
And what a goal to mark it... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/21ohrcKKlC
Swansea need overhaul
Swansea probably have the most average squad in the Premier League. They were hardly a threat to Liverpool during the game, and this has been their case the entire season.
“You cannot make basic errors, whether that’s your set-up at set-pieces, second balls or misplaced passes, because you give yourselves no chance.”https://t.co/LTGG4jKxyJ— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 26, 2017
13 points and 13 losses - that has been Swansea's record this season as they lie 20th on the EPL table. If they hope to stay up, they must immediately find a capable manager. Additionally, they have to sign some quality players to drag them out of the relegation zone.
Ox getting better
Oxlade-Chamberlain had a very poor start after moving to Liverpool from Arsenal. However, he's improving day-by-day and truly proving to be a good signing for Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.
Good win today 💥 On to the next one 💪🏾 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/bGsvzjFnUF— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 26, 2017
We must, however, remember that Oxlade-Chamberlain is still adapting to his new club and, as Klopp often says, adaptation will take time. Arsenal fans spent six years waiting for him to'come good, but that never happened.
His performance against Swansea showed that he is not far from the level of his new teammates. He made his intentions clear by scoring a brilliant goal against the Swans.