Ronaldo: I'm happy and enjoying this moment

By
Cristiano Ronaldo

Vilnius, September 11: Cristiano Ronaldo is "enjoying this moment" after scoring four times to lead Portugal to a 5-1 thrashing of Lithuania in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday (September 10).

Ronaldo starred for the reigning European champions in the Group B clash in Vilnius, taking his tally to 93 international goals.

The 34-year-old was happy for his team after the huge win lifted second-placed Portugal onto eight points.

"I'm having a good time, but the team was doing very well too," Ronaldo told reporters.

"I am happy and enjoying this moment, not because I scored the goals, but because of the level we have been able to demonstrate in recent years.

"It is up to me to continue helping the national team."

After back-to-back draws to start their campaign, Portugal recorded much-needed wins over Serbia and Lithuania.

Ronaldo feels Portugal – in second spot and holding a game in hand – are closing in on a place at next year's showpiece tournament.

"The hardest thing was winning in Serbia, and it was important to continue with a triumph here," he said.

"We are closer, we have two games – one at home and one away – and I think if we win one of those matches it's enough."

Portugal host Luxembourg and visit group leaders Ukraine next month.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
