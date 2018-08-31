Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo carried Madrid on this back – Mendes slams 'shameful' UEFA award snub

Posted By: OPTA
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, August 31: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes described the decision to award Luka Modric the 2017-18 Player of the Year gong as "ridiculous" and "shameful" after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was overlooked by UEFA.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals to lead Madrid to a third successive Champions League crown last season, however, the former Madrid superstar was beaten to the honour by Modric in Monaco on Thursday (August 30).

Madrid midfielder Modric won the most votes from coaches and journalists but Mendes was scathing of UEFA after Ronaldo – who swapped the European champions for Juventus in the off-season – was snubbed.

"Football is played on the field and that's where Cristiano won," Mendes told Portuguese outlet Record.

"He scored 15 goals, carried Real Madrid on his back and conquered the Champions League again.

"It's ridiculous, shameful. The winner is not in doubt, as Ronaldo is the best in his position."

Ronaldo skipped the Champions League draw and Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta defended the 33-year-old forward's no-show, insisting their prized recruit deserved the award.

"I can say it was a personal decision not to come and he made it earlier today," Marotta said.

"We want to respect that. As far as we are concerned, we are profoundly disappointed that he did not receive the trophy. This is for performances in the Champions League and not the World Cup, so we maintain Ronaldo deserved it more.

"I take nothing away from the decision of the jury, but if I had voted, I would've voted for Ronaldo. I don't say that because he is our player, but as a lover of football."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 19/0 (4.0 vs ENG 246
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 5:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue