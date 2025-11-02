Football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 19:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased their enduring impact by scoring crucial goals for their clubs in their latest matches.

Messi scored a stunning late goal for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in the MLS Cup playoffs on November 1, 2025. Despite his thunderous strike from outside the box in the 89th minute that electrified the crowd, Miami fell short as Nashville won 2-1 at home to force a decisive Game 3.

Messi's goal was a moment of brilliance amid a tough match where Miami struggled to capitalize on chances. He played a central creative role, combining well with teammates like Luis Suárez, dictating attacking play, and providing the spark Miami needed in the latter stages. However, Nashville's early goals and resilient defense prevailed, leaving Miami fighting for survival in the series.​​

In Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo continued his prolific scoring form for Al Nassr by netting against Al Fayha in their recent match. Positioned as the main attacking focal point, Ronaldo demonstrated his trademark positioning and finishing skills, scoring with a sharp, well-timed strike. Beyond scoring, he contributed leadership and tactical presence, helping create space and opportunities for teammates such as Sadio Mané. His goal was key in Al Nassr's efforts to maintain their challenge in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Record This Season

With that, Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 9 goals for Al Nassr in 10 appearances across all competitions. Messi, whose season is almost heading towards the end, has played a pivotal part for Inter Miami as well. The Argentine has 40 goals and 18 assists for the MLS club so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Race for 1000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 952 goals, which means he is just 48 away from the 1000-goal mark. Ronaldo, who has been prolific for Al Nassr this season, can come extremely close to achieving the milestone this season itself. Even if it doesn't happen this season, Ronaldo is certain to achieve it in the next one.

For Messi, the path to 1000 goals is 108 goals away. The Argentina star has 892 goals and will be aiming to reach the figure in about two and half seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi G+A Tally

Cristiano Ronaldo

Appearances: 1295

Goals: 952

Assists: 259

G+A: 1211

Lionel Messi

Appearances: 1132

Goals: 892

Assists: 399

G+A: 1291