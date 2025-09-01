PKL: Devank Dalal leads the way for Bengal Warriorz with statement win over Haryana Steelers

Football Crystal Palace Triumphs Over Aston Villa 3-0 As Guehi Scores Stunning Goal Amid Liverpool Transfer Speculation Marc Guehi's brilliant goal helped Crystal Palace secure a dominant 3-0 win against Aston Villa. The victory marks Palace's unbeaten start to the season and raises questions about Guehi's future amid Liverpool transfer talks. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 2:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marc Guehi's remarkable goal in the second half secured Crystal Palace's first Premier League victory of the season, as they defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday. Guehi's stunning shot found the top-right corner in the 68th minute, possibly marking his final appearance for Palace amid transfer rumours linking him to Liverpool.

Despite speculation about Guehi's future, he led Crystal Palace with a commanding performance against Villa. The team demonstrated their dominance with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.67 from six attempts, overshadowing Villa's 1.13 from 13 shots. This highlighted Palace's effectiveness in front of goal.

The victory extended Crystal Palace's unbeaten streak across all competitions to 14 matches, their longest ever as a top-flight club. This impressive run includes six wins and eight draws. Meanwhile, Aston Villa saw their 19-match unbeaten home streak come to an end.

The match began with Jean-Philippe Mateta converting a penalty in the 21st minute after Marco Bizot fouled Daichi Kamada. Despite a close call just before halftime, where Ollie Watkins' shot was saved by Dean Henderson, Villa couldn't capitalise on their chances.

Unai Emery’s side improved offensively after the break but failed to score. They were caught off guard by Guehi’s decisive strike during a counterattack. Later, Jefferson Lerma’s long throw-in was flicked on by Maxence Lacroix for Ismaila Sarr to head home, securing all three points for Palace.

Palace Rises in Early Season Standings

This result keeps Crystal Palace unbeaten in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, moving them up to eighth place in the standings after three games. Aston Villa finds themselves struggling at the bottom end of the table, sitting in 19th place with just one point.

Guehi has now scored six of his seven Premier League goals away from home, with this being his first from more than eight yards out. His leadership and performance were crucial for Palace amidst transfer speculations.