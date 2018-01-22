Crystal Palace bid for Inter Milan striker Eder

Bengaluru, January 22: Crystal Palace have tabled a bid for Inter Milan star forward Eder, according to reports.
The Italian forward signed a new contract with Milan just last November, however as per recent reports he wants to move for a new challenge and seeing his availability Palace have made a cheeky bid of £9.75m for the Inter striker.
Eder first joined Inter on loan from Sampdoria in 2016 and made the move permanent in the latter half of that season.
The striker has been mostly viewed as a squad player and has also made 16 appearances this season but all came from the bench.
His goalscoring form has also not been great as he only managed to score once this season and now seeing the possibility of being the first choice in Palace, the striker is reportedly reviewing his decision to move to England.
Palace who were in the relegation zone during the first half of the campaign, have now settled their ship and are currently 13th, three points of the drop. The Eagles, however have been misfiring in front of goal and to solve the issue Hodgson even used winger Zaha up front in some matches.
Their star number nine Cristian Benteke has only registered one goal in Premier League so far this campaign and Hodgson is reportedly not happy with the Belgian, hence he is reviewing the option to add a support for him. Palace have also been linked with another striker from Serie A, Fiorentina's Khoumar Babacar but he is the second choice behind Eder.
Eder was previously linked with Leicester City last season and in his San Siro career has scored 12 goals in 69 matches.