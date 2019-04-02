Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan Bissaka tops Solskjaer's list

Bengaluru, April 2: Crystal Palace's right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the players topping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist and the Red Devils are set to make a transfer offer in the coming months, according to reports.
Club captain Valencia's contract expires at the end of the season and United has opted against offering him a new deal, making him a free agent. The Red Devils already have two stars with Young and Dalot in the right fullback duty however with the Englishman turning 33 and Dalot struggling to adjust to life in England, United are looking for a new right back.
United have another option Matteo Darmian but with the Italian also expected to be sold in the Summer, United have reportedly considered a right back their topmost priority in the Summer, in which the 21-year-old tops the list.
Bissaka is one of the most delightful surprises in the Premier League this season who has burst onto the scene with a string of accomplished performances. The England youth international has been a rock on the right side of the Palace back four all season, starting all but three Premier League matches and gathering universal praise for his tackling and composure.
The Palace defender in his first full campaign has won 94% of his tackles in the Premier League this season, more than any defenders in the top five league in Europe. The 21-year-old English fullback although in the offensive third only has managed two assists so far but his intellect of going forward helping the attack has also been lauded.
The statistics are by far more than impressive given he is only in his second stint in the league and looking at all such promising factors, apparently, United have now targetted him over a Summer recoup.
Palace, though, are ready to fend off offers for their exciting prospects after having tied him up till 2022 with a deal in last April but could be tempted if big offers arrive.
United have apparently sanctioned a £40m mark for the defender however but it seems possible that the London club could demand more given that Manchester City are also rumoured to be interested.
United are hell-bent on improving the squad in the Summer and it could see them splashing a lot of cash as well letting go of some of their deadwood. A right-back is Solskjaer's top priority but he is also keen to bring in two midfielders, one centre-half and a right-winger.