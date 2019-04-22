Crystal Palace resigned to losing Wilfried Zaha

Bengaluru, April 22: South London side Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to let Wilfried Zaha leave this summer but only if they receive £80m for the Ivory Coast international.
However, the Eagles are not willing to let go of their young right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who is the most-wanted man from the Selhurst Park.
It is believed that Palace are resigned to losing Zaha if a significant bid comes in. It was reported last month that Manchester United are in pole position to re-sign the winger.
Zaha, 26, spent two difficult seasons at Old Trafford between 2013 and 2015 and did not feature in Europe's elite club competition.
But in an interview with the Mail, he made it clear he wants to leave his boyhood club again to test himself on the biggest stage.
The winger said: "I’m too ambitious. And not ambitious just to play for a top club, but to win things at club level and with the Ivory Coast.
"For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies.
"I’m blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer.
"I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that’s it. And I’ll do the rest."
The Ivorian knows better than anyone that he is adored by the Selhurst Park regulars.
He did, after all, move to Croydon at the age of four and joined Palace's academy at 12.
But after his failed spell at United, Zaha wants to prove himself on the big European stage and the reality is that is not going to happen in South London.
So, he could be on his way back to Old Trafford and the Red Devils get a 25 per cent cut of the profits in his next move so will get him on the cheap if they do indeed go back for him.
However, Spurs and Manchester City are also long-term admirers of the fleet-footed winger and may enter the bidding war in the summer as well.