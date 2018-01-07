Crystal Palace set to sign Vincente Guaita

Bengaluru, January 7: South London club Crystal Palace are on the verge of completing a move for Getafe goalkeeper Vincente Guaita, according to reports in England.
The 30-year-old shotstopper is out of contract at the end of the season and Getafe were looking to cash in on him for whatever they can get rather than losing for free in the summer.
Watford and Besiktas have also been linked with the Spaniard.
However, Sky Sports claim that it is the Eagles who are deep in discussions about a potential £3.5million deal.
Guaita has been in impressive form this season in La Liga and has conceded just 16 times in 17 appearances helping his side to start the New Year in the top half of the table.
Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey have both been alternated by Roy Hodgson since he took over the Selhurst Park hotseat in September.
But, the former England manager confirmed back in November that he was on the look out for a new keeper as he is not happy with either of the two Palace keepers.
The former England boss said said: "Everybody knows we've got two senior goalkeepers at the club, one of whom is 38 years of age.
"So I think right from the very start of the season people have been saying that Crystal Palace need at least one more goalkeeper.
"So I don't think that's a great secret."
Guaita appears to be the man who fits that bill.
The stopper came through the ranks with Valencia and played 76 times for them, and kept guard of the net for Recreativo on 30 occasions during a loan spell, before Getafe made their move.
They swooped to sign him in July 2014 and he has gone on to play 83 top-flight matches.
He has three clean sheets out of his last four appearances.
Palace have also been linked with a move for Lillestrom's Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi but Guaita seems to be a better and more affordable option.