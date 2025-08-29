Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

Football Crystal Palace Secures Yeremy Pino From Villarreal To Replace Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace has signed Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for £26 million. The 22-year-old aims to fill the void left by Eberechi Eze and enhance the team's attack. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Crystal Palace have secured Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for a fee that could reach 26 million. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Oliver Glanser's team, aiming to strengthen their attack following Eberechi Eze's departure. Pino had an impressive season in LaLiga, contributing significantly to Villarreal's Champions League qualification with 13 goal involvements in 35 matches.

Pino's arrival marks Palace's third signing this summer, following Walter Benitez from PSV Eindhoven and Borna Sosa from Ajax. The club is actively pursuing additional defensive options before the transfer window closes on September 1. Speculation surrounds Marc Guehi, with Liverpool reportedly interested in the England international, prompting Palace to seek potential replacements.

The young forward created 43 chances last season, ranking third in his team behind Sergi Cardona and Alex Baena. Baena has since moved to Atletico Madrid. Pino expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League, stating, "I'm very happy to be here. It is a dream of mine to come to the Premier League, to a historic club like Crystal Palace, and I hope that I can help the team."

Palace are reportedly targeting Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse and considering Manchester City's Manuel Akanji as they look to bolster their defence. With just days left before the transfer deadline, the club is preparing for a busy period of negotiations and potential signings.

Pino's performance last season was notable for his four goals and nine assists across all competitions. His contributions were crucial in helping Villarreal secure a spot in Europe's elite competition. As he joins Crystal Palace, fans will be eager to see how he adapts to English football and contributes to his new team's success.

The Eagles are keen on strengthening their squad amid ongoing transfer rumours involving key players. With Liverpool eyeing Guehi, Palace are proactive in exploring options to ensure they remain competitive in the Premier League this season.

As Crystal Palace continues its transfer activities, securing Pino represents a strategic move aimed at enhancing their attacking capabilities. His proven track record in LaLiga suggests he could become a valuable asset for the team as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season.