Current crop of players are much better than what we used to be at their age: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

New Delhi, September 17: The Indian under 16 national team has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, especially after their exposure tours. The Bibiano Fernandes coached side has played twenty international friendlies since January 2018 and are currently gearing up for the AFC under-16 championship, which is set to kick off in Kuala Lumpur from September 20.

Ahead of the tournament, senior Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had been a part of India's under-16 side, opened up about the young crop of players that the country has produced and stated that the youngsters are way better now.

Excerpts:

On his experience of representing India at the AFC U-16 level:

Every single day we would learn something new about the game. There was hunger to grow and evolve as better players. That was the first time we started to receive good coaching.

On his days at the AIFF Academy:

Those were the days when I was still wondering whether I will ever be a professional. Those were the days when I connected with the game and learnt about Indian Football at large.

On the current Under-16 batch of players getting more international exposure than the previous batches:

It's a very positive development. If we would have that much exposure what they have been receiving at the moment, who knows things would have been much different. They are very lucky and need to make the most of it.

But overall, I'm very happy that they are getting such opportunities and that youth football is being taken so seriously. After all, they are our future.

On watching the current boys in action:

I have watched some of the highlights of their games. It is clear that quality wise, these boys are much better than what we used to be at that age. It makes me feel very proud. Things are changing and I am pretty positive.

On being looked upon as an idol by many of the young players:

I am humbled that they see me worthy of this. I am just a normal player who is trying to contribute to Indian Football as much as I can. We are all part of one big family.

His message to the under-16 team, who will be playing Vietnam, Iran and Indonesia at the Group stage:

I would like them to be humble and stay united as a team. When you go in as a team, you can do things which no one can ever imagine. I hope they win these games and make us proud. Good luck boys.

Source: AIFF

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
