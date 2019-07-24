Football
Asensio injury 'could be bad news' for Ceballos deal

By Opta
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Maryland, July 24: A serious injury to Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio "could be bad news" for Arsenal's hopes of signing Dani Ceballos, according to Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Asensio lasted just 20 minutes of Madrid's International Champions Cup clash with Arsenal, scoring Madrid's second goal in a 2-2 draw and 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory before he was taken off with an apparent knee injury and taken to hospital.

Zinedine Zidane admitted the injury looked "worrying", and Emery conceded his side might struggle to complete a season-long loan for Ceballos if Los Blancos are short of midfielders.

Asked whether the injury would affect the prospective deal, Emery told reporters: "I don't know.

"Our target also was not to take injuries in that match, and they maybe have with Asensio.

"It bad news, for them and also for us. I don't know if it can change something."

Emery was asked about the future of club captain Laurent Koscielny, who refused to travel to the United States for Arsenal's pre-season tour and has been linked to Lyon, Bordeaux and Borussia Dortmund.

Koscielny has one year left on his Arsenal contract and the coach indicated he feels he has done all he can to keep the 33-year-old at Emirates Stadium.

"I've spoken about him, with respect to him," said Emery. "I tried to be with us in the position here and continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us.

"When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

"He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility. Now it's one issue only for the club and him.

"My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019

