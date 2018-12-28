Football

Danish international striker Nicki Bille Nielsen shot on Christmas Day

By
Danish international and former La Liga striker Nicki Bille Nielsen
Danish international and former La Liga striker Nicki Bille Nielsen

Bengaluru, December 28: In a shocking incident on Christmas day, Danish international and former La Liga striker Nicki Bille Nielsen survived an alleged attempt on his life after he was involved in a fight which resulted in a bullet being fired into his forearm in Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Danish club Lyngby and is known for his stints with La Liga side Villareal, Rayo Vallecano and Elche in Spain.

As per local media report, during the night of assault, the 30-year-old got into a fight with three people in the Sydhavnen area of the Danish capital Copenhagen which resulted in the shoot-out. Bille reportedly was shot in the forearm in the incident and managed to escape without serious injuries.

The forward reported it to the local police station. Two suspects have since been arrested and are being held in custody. Both of those arrested are believed to have pledged their innocence, but as of now they will face charges of attempt to murder.

Should they prove them guilty, they could face up to six years in prison. The third suspect of the case, however, fled the scene and has not been caught yet.

Police spokesman Aaron Newmann told Ekstra Bladet confirming the news but did not disclose much

He said: “We have had the chance to talk to the victim but obviously, I cannot reveal any more about the investigation.”

The Danish forward also has a bad record with the Police. Earlier in June, he was sentenced to a month in prison for hitting a woman he claimed was trying to strangle his wife. He also got arrested four years ago for beating up a police officer and resisting arrest.

    football la liga denmark villarreal
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
