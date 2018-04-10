Danny Murphy slams Arsenal for players mismanagement

Bengaluru, April 10: Former Liverpool star and now TV pundit Danny Murphy has aimed a subtle dig at Arsenal’s backroom staff for their failure to manage their players properly after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent upturn in form at Liverpool.
The former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham central midfielder has been impressed by the England international’s performances under Jurgen Klopp and believes that he was mismanaged at the Emirates.
Klopp had previously said that the 24-year-old almost needed a new pre-season after his arrival from the Gunners at the end of the summer transfer window in a £40million deal, and Murphy believes that comment was telling. "Oxlade-Chamberlain, people spoke about him 'oh he’s too much money,'" Murphy told talkSPORT.
"I’ve always been a fan of Ox by the way. Look how fit he looks now in comparison.
"They talked about when he went to Liverpool he couldn’t play for a while, they had to give him another pre-season.
"That tells you something about Arsenal.
The Englishman will hope to be part of a Liverpool side that faces Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday (April 10), having scored a fine long-range goal in a 3-0 win at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah faces a race against time to be fit enough to start the game. Although he came back in training on Monday, Klopp is unlikely to take any chances with the in-form attacker unless he is 100% fit.
Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has finally got back to his best after not being able to perform to the standards he set last campaign.
Roberto Firmino also did not start against Everton in the weekend and will be back in the starting XI as Liverpool will be looking to make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2009.
