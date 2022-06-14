Darwin Nunez to Liverpool: The five previous talents Liverpool have signed from the Primeira Liga

Bengaluru,
July
14:
Liverpool
have
managed
to
complete
one
of
their
biggest
transfer
coups
ever
with
the
massive
signing
of
Uruguay
international
Darwin
Nunez
who
could
cost
the
Reds
up
to
£85million.
The Benfica forward would be their costliest signing in club history. However he is not the first player to move directly from the Portuguese top flight to Liverpool.
The Premier League giants have had mixed outcomes with the previous five signings and here we have taken a look at all of them.
1. Luis Diaz
Probably the club's best signing from the Primeira Liga, the Colombia international completely changed the course of Liverpool's season after signing for them in January this year.
He
was
one
of
the
big
reasons
behind
their
quadruple
push
after
providing
an
extra
edge
to
a
star-studded
attack.
Diaz
produced
two
man-of-the-match
performances
in
two
cup
finals-
League
Cup
and
Fa
Cup
and
overall
recorded
six
goals
and
five
assists
in
just
26
games.
2. Raul Meireles
The former Porto midfielder signed under the tutelage of Roy Hodgson in 2010 and evolved further under the next manager Kenny Dalglish. He has had a successful season with the Reds with made five goals and six assists in 35 appearances under Dalglish but due to a contract stand-off, he was sold next year to Chelsea.
3. Lazar Markovic
The versatile attacker was destined for big things and almost all top sides around Europe vouched for his signature. The 20-year-old Benfica youngster's signing in 2014 was regarded as one of the biggest coups.
But
he
never
managed
to
adapt
to
English
football
and
after
an
underwhelming
season
with
just
three
goals,
he
loitered
around
with
a
couple
of
loan
deals
before
joining
Fulham
on
a
permanent
deal
in
January
2019.
4. Joao Carlos Teixeira
The young attacker was poached from the Sporting Lisbon’s academy star in January 2012. He was dubbed as the Next Deco and ascertained assurance after being named Liverpool Academy Player of the Year in the 2014-15 season. However, he failed to fulfil the hype and eventually left the club in 2016 making only eight appearances in the Liverpool first team.
5. Tiago Ilori
The young centre-back was snapped up under the nose of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco, Napoli and Valencia. But the £7million signing never managed to break through at Anfield and left the club for Reading in 2017 just after three senior appearances.