Darwin Nunez to Liverpool: The five previous talents Liverpool have signed from the Primeira Liga

By
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, July 14: Liverpool have managed to complete one of their biggest transfer coups ever with the massive signing of Uruguay international Darwin Nunez who could cost the Reds up to £85million.

The Benfica forward would be their costliest signing in club history. However he is not the first player to move directly from the Portuguese top flight to Liverpool.

The Premier League giants have had mixed outcomes with the previous five signings and here we have taken a look at all of them.

1. Luis Diaz

Probably the club's best signing from the Primeira Liga, the Colombia international completely changed the course of Liverpool's season after signing for them in January this year.

He was one of the big reasons behind their quadruple push after providing an extra edge to a star-studded attack. Diaz produced two man-of-the-match performances in two cup finals- League Cup and Fa Cup and overall recorded six goals and five assists in just 26 games.

2. Raul Meireles

The former Porto midfielder signed under the tutelage of Roy Hodgson in 2010 and evolved further under the next manager Kenny Dalglish. He has had a successful season with the Reds with made five goals and six assists in 35 appearances under Dalglish but due to a contract stand-off, he was sold next year to Chelsea.

3. Lazar Markovic

The versatile attacker was destined for big things and almost all top sides around Europe vouched for his signature. The 20-year-old Benfica youngster's signing in 2014 was regarded as one of the biggest coups.

But he never managed to adapt to English football and after an underwhelming season with just three goals, he loitered around with a couple of loan deals before joining Fulham on a permanent deal in January 2019.

4. Joao Carlos Teixeira

The young attacker was poached from the Sporting Lisbon’s academy star in January 2012. He was dubbed as the Next Deco and ascertained assurance after being named Liverpool Academy Player of the Year in the 2014-15 season. However, he failed to fulfil the hype and eventually left the club in 2016 making only eight appearances in the Liverpool first team.

5. Tiago Ilori

The young centre-back was snapped up under the nose of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco, Napoli and Valencia. But the £7million signing never managed to break through at Anfield and left the club for Reading in 2017 just after three senior appearances.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 17:36 [IST]
