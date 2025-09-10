Football David Supports Zhegrova's Potential To Excel At Juventus Before Inter Match Jonathan David has expressed confidence in Edon Zhegrova's ability to succeed at Juventus following their transfers. With a strong connection, they aim to perform well against Inter in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Jonathan David has expressed confidence in Edon Zhegrova's potential to excel at Juventus this season. Both players made permanent moves to Turin over the summer. Zhegrova transferred from Lille for €14.3 million, with an additional €3 million possible in add-ons, following David's free transfer in July. The 26-year-old winger netted eight goals and provided two assists across all competitions for Lille last season, enhancing Igor Tudor's squad.

Jonathan David has quickly adapted to life at Juventus, becoming only the second Canadian to score in Serie A after his debut goal against Parma. During his time at Lille, he scored 87 goals in 178 Ligue 1 matches. Since August 2020, only Kylian Mbappe has outscored him in the French league with 111 goals. David also scored once for Canada during their international break, contributing to a 3-0 friendly win over Romania.

Zhegrova missed 28 games due to an adductor injury but was brought in as a replacement for Nico Gonzalez, who joined Atletico Madrid on loan. "I spent several seasons with him. Edon is an incredible player, with a fantastic left foot and great dribbling skills. A brilliant signing," said David. Their strong bond at Lille is expected to benefit Juventus as well.

Juventus is preparing for their next league match against Inter Milan at Allianz Stadium this Saturday. The team has been dominant against Inter at home, remaining unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 Serie A encounters there, winning eight and drawing three times. Inter's last victory in Turin was back in April 2022. David aims to contribute to maintaining this impressive record.

Reflecting on his experience at Juventus so far, David remarked on the club's grandeur: "Whether it's an acrobatic finish or a tap-in on the goal line, any goal would make me happy as long as it helps the team win." He acknowledged the scale of the club and its expectations: "I signed knowing that I was joining a European giant, but once you're inside, you realise even more the scale of this club."

David is eager to continue his journey with Juventus and explore more about its rich history: "I still haven't had a chance to visit the museum." His focus remains on helping the team achieve success while adapting to life at one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.