David Beckham backs former manager Ancelotti

Bengaluru, September 30: David Beckham has backed his former manager Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian received his marching orders on Thursday (September 28) from Bayern Munich's managerial role.
Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday just after more than a year at the helm for the German champions after their 3-0 Champions League thumping against PSG and in the midst of a troublesome start to 2017-18 for the Bundesliga champions, the Bavarian board decided to part ways with the manager.
However, Beckham who played in two clubs under Carlo, AC Milan and Paris Saint-German, now has come out of the support of his former coach and claimed that the three times Champions League winner is the best coach for him and he is sure that the Italian will bounce back from such position.
"I love Carlo – Carlo is the best for me," Beckham told reporters.
"He is one of the most incredible managers and people, one of the most successful managers in football, so he will be okay."
The Legendary football icon was at the Milan at an event for sponsors Adidas where he played in two spells in 2209 and 2010 also wished his former club all the best for this season and suggested he is hopeful of Milan getting success after they huge activity in the summer transfer window where they signed 11 new players.
"There are always changes in clubs around the world and Milan we were so successful for so many years," he said.
"Obviously when there are changes everything changes – there is now a new owner, manager, players, but the fans are the same, they still want passion, they still want success and hopefully they are going to get success.
"It's always been a place where I have been welcomed. I always feel at home in Milan, so it's a special place and it's special to come back. I love Milan, it has been a long time."
While talking about his love for his former club Beckham also claimed he deeply loves the Milan crowd and their madness about football.
"The people in Milan and even everywhere I travelled with the team, everywhere in Italy, was incredible. The fans – unbelievable. It's just nice to be back, because I spent much time here since I left so it's nice to be back and to feel part of the team again."