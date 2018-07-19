David de Gea, Fred and Nemanja Matic due to join Manchester United tour of United States

London, July 19: Three of Manchester United's World Cup stars, David De Gea, Nemanja Matic and new signing Fred are set to join the pre-season squad in the USA next week, according to Mourinho.
The Red Devils have already flown to the USA for their pre-season training camp to participate in the friendly tournament, International Champions Cup, where they will face the likes of AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Mourinho has travelled with a 23 man squad, which includes many new faces. The Portuguese decided to include new players because 12 his senior players are unavailable due to their participation in the latter stages of the World Cup.
Nemanja Matic working hard in the gym ahead of pre-season. #mufc pic.twitter.com/GpW5INLw5n— Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) July 18, 2018
Three of them, De Gea, Matic and Fred, however, now have been touted to join the side in next week as per Mourinho. Matic will be the first man to join the squad after his nation Serbia lost out in the group stages, whereas Spain's De Gea and Brazil's Fred will be next in the line to join him in the preseason following their team's round of 16 and Quarterfinal elimination, respectively.
Swedish defender Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo are also expected to join the side soon, however, Mourinho did not disclose anything about their return yet.
The boss says @Fred08oficial, @D_DeGea and @NemanjaMatic will join the rest of #MUFC's squad on #MUTOUR next week.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2018
“Next week will come De Gea, Matic and Fred, which is good,” said the manager yesterday.
“Especially Fred, a new player to be with us," he further added.
Seven players from the first team squad, however, will miss most of the pre-season friendly. Jones, Young, Rashford, Lingard, Lukaku, Fellaini, Pogba all played their part in the last stages of World Cup and they are now expected to get at least a three weeks break which will see them joining the team just before the Pl campaign.
They could get just one more game, against Bayern Munich in Germany on August 5, to prepare for the new season before United kick-off the campaign just five days later on Friday, August 10 at home to Leicester.
Red Devils, however, are now set to kick off their five-game tour of the US with a game against Club America in Phoenix on Friday (July 20) before facing San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara on Sunday.
