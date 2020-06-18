Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

David Luiz accepts responsibility for Arsenal's loss to Man City

By Dejan Kalinic

Manchester, June 18: David Luiz accepted responsibility for Arsenal's loss to Manchester City, hinting he should have sorted his future before his side's season resumed.

The Brazilian defender endured a nightmare outing after coming on in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Arsenal suffered a 3-0 Premier League loss.

David Luiz was at fault for Raheem Sterling's opener before being sent off after dragging down Riyad Mahrez early in the second half, Kevin De Bruyne converting the penalty, with Phil Foden sealing City's win late on.

The 33-year-old David Luiz, who is coming out of contract, accepted the blame for Arsenal's defeat in their first game back after the coronavirus-enforced break.

"It's not the team's fault, it was my fault, I take the decision to play," David Luiz told Sky Sports.

"I should take another decision the last two months but I didn't. I think the team did well, especially after with 10 men, the coach is amazing, all the players did amazing, it's just my fault."

With so much speculation surrounding his future, David Luiz suggested an earlier decision on his contract may have helped his performance.

"A different decision, to try to decide my future, to try to decide as early as possible but I didn't," he said.

He added: "I don't what to use that as an alibi or excuse, it's my fault and that's it."

Mikel Arteta wants to keep the defender at the club, and David Luiz said his desire was to extend his stay at Arsenal beyond one season.

"I'd love to be here – that's why I continue to train hard, that's why I came here today, that's why I try to do everything," he said.

"That's why I'm here put my face, that's why I said to all the players nobody had to speak, it's me, I have to show my face and be here.

"I want to stay, the coach knows, the coach wants me to stay so we are waiting for the decisions."

More DAVID LUIZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue