David Luiz broke his wrist in Arsenal draw

Bengaluru, September 21: Chelsea defender David Luiz played more than 40 minutes with a broken wrist before he was sent off in Sunday's (September 17) clash with Arsenal.
The Brazilian defender now seen with a cast on his right wrist, sustained the said damage in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal when he rattled into an advertisement hoarding towards the end of the first half.
However, the Chelsea defender continued playing with the pain in the second half until the point where he was sent off in 87 minutes for a rash tackle on Sead Kolasinac which saw him given a three-game suspension.
Luiz missed Chelsea's Wednesday night against Nottingham Forest and will also be ineligible for the next two Premier League fixtures with Stoke and a crucial match against Manchester City.
But the Chelsea boss Conte has urged the defender to play with the pain in their midweek trip to Atletico Madrid and said he hopes the defender will be ready to fight again in the current situation.
“He is an important player for us,” Antonio Conte said after their 5-1 thrashing of Forest at Stamford Bridge.
“I know what happened at the end of the first half (on Sunday).
“But he will be ready for the game against Atletico Madrid.”
In his absence, youngster Andreas Christensen is set to be the man to take Luiz's place in the middle of the defence and the Italian manager suggested that he hopes that the Danish international can have the same impact as his teammate has made till now.
Conte said: "Christensen is a very young player but I think he is a good player and I trust him.
"Now he has the possibility to play and now he has to prepare very well to play."
Chelsea will travel to the Britannia to take on Stoke City in a Premier League match this Saturday (September 23).