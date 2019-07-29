Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Moyes: Manchester United making right transfer moves under Solskjaer

By Opta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targetted young promising talents
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targetted young promising talents

London, July 29: David Moyes believes Manchester United are starting to return to a transfer policy reflective of the club's "values" of old.

United have made two signings since the end of last season, both players aged 21.

Daniel James first joined from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka followed in a reported £45million move from Crystal Palace.

Ex-United manager Moyes commended new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the approach after being left confused by the signings of recent seasons.

"They have now chosen to sign some young players and when you look back they signed Wayne Rooney from us at ­Everton aged 18," Moyes told the Mirror.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was also 18 when he joined, so over the years they have had a policy of signing young players and many of them have been the best up-and-coming future stars.

"Now and again there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

"I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could.

"Manchester United's values weren't always to buy the most expensive players but to do it their way which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players."

Moyes has coached Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham since being removed from his post at Old Trafford in April 2014.

The former Everton manager admitted to being "disappointed" with himself for not making more of the opportunity handed to him in the wake of Alex Ferguson's retirement.

However, the Scot believes the club would be more stable and in the Champions League regularly had he been granted a longer spell in charge.

"I didn't think I was going to be under pressure after six or 10 months because that wasn't the club's values," he said.

"Maybe I was naive and I should have realised that quicker."

More DAVID MOYES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC launches World Test Championship
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue