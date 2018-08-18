Ospina joins Napoli on loan from Arsenal

Football

London, August 18: David Ospina has joined Napoli on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The Serie A club have the option of signing the Colombia international on a permanent deal.

Ospina has slipped to third in the Arsenal pecking order, behind Bernd Leno, a €19.2million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as established number one Petr Cech.

Napoli, who lost Pepe Reina to AC Milan and saw new signing Alex Meret sustain a broken arm, had also been linked with a move for Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.

Ospina, 29, joined the Gunners from Nice in 2014 and has made 70 appearances for the club in all competitions.

    Saturday, August 18, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
