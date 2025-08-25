Dream11 to Sahara: The Unlucky Fate of India's Three Shirt Sponsors - A Curse or Coincidence?

Juventus coach Igor Tudor praised Jonathan David's talent after the striker scored in his Serie A debut. Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Parma at Allianz Stadium, with goals from David and Dusan Vlahovic. Andrea Cambiasso received a late red card for Juventus. David, assisted by Kenan Yildiz, has now scored in four consecutive league season openers, continuing his impressive form from Lille.

David's goal makes him only the second Canadian to score in Italy's top league, following Tajon Buchanan. Tudor commended David's skill in the attacking third, noting his exceptional movement in the penalty area. "David has great movement in the penalty area, which is a rare talent, and is always concentrated," Tudor stated.

Tudor expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against a defensively solid Parma. "I saw many positive things this evening in a very difficult match," he told DAZN Italia. Despite Parma's defensive setup, Tudor encouraged his players to persist, believing they would eventually score without conceding.

Vlahovic scored shortly after replacing David but faces an uncertain future with Juventus as his contract ends next summer. Tudor admitted uncertainty about Vlahovic's status post-transfer window but emphasized that decisions rest with club directors. "He [Vlahovic] is concentrated. He is a Juve player and does what he needs to do," Tudor added.

Tudor highlighted the importance of starting strong at home against teams perceived as weaker. He noted that Bremer's crucial block prevented Parma from scoring before Juventus took the lead. "We allowed them very little," Tudor said, emphasizing their defensive discipline.

The match showcased Juventus' ability to adapt and secure results despite challenges. With David's promising start and Vlahovic's uncertain future, Juventus fans have much to anticipate this season.