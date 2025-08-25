English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Jonathan David Demonstrates Rare Talent In Juventus' Opening Match Win Against Parma

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor commended Jonathan David for his exceptional performance after scoring on his Serie A debut, contributing to a 2-0 victory over Parma. David's goal highlights his impressive skills and movement in the penalty area.

By

Juventus coach Igor Tudor praised Jonathan David's talent after the striker scored in his Serie A debut. Juventus secured a 2-0 victory over Parma at Allianz Stadium, with goals from David and Dusan Vlahovic. Andrea Cambiasso received a late red card for Juventus. David, assisted by Kenan Yildiz, has now scored in four consecutive league season openers, continuing his impressive form from Lille.

David's goal makes him only the second Canadian to score in Italy's top league, following Tajon Buchanan. Tudor commended David's skill in the attacking third, noting his exceptional movement in the penalty area. "David has great movement in the penalty area, which is a rare talent, and is always concentrated," Tudor stated.

David Shines in Juventus' Win Over Parma

Tudor expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against a defensively solid Parma. "I saw many positive things this evening in a very difficult match," he told DAZN Italia. Despite Parma's defensive setup, Tudor encouraged his players to persist, believing they would eventually score without conceding.

Vlahovic scored shortly after replacing David but faces an uncertain future with Juventus as his contract ends next summer. Tudor admitted uncertainty about Vlahovic's status post-transfer window but emphasized that decisions rest with club directors. "He [Vlahovic] is concentrated. He is a Juve player and does what he needs to do," Tudor added.

Tudor highlighted the importance of starting strong at home against teams perceived as weaker. He noted that Bremer's crucial block prevented Parma from scoring before Juventus took the lead. "We allowed them very little," Tudor said, emphasizing their defensive discipline.

The match showcased Juventus' ability to adapt and secure results despite challenges. With David's promising start and Vlahovic's uncertain future, Juventus fans have much to anticipate this season.

Story first published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 25, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out