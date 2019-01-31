David Seaman slams Arsenal for overlooking defensive signings

Bengaluru, January 31: Arsenal legend David Seaman has slammed his former club's decision to sign midfielder Denis Suarez on loan rather than the much needed defenders first.
Arsenal's defence has lately been plagued by injuries, with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny all suffering setbacks and Seaman feels Arsenal’s priority should have been strengthening their backline.
Arsenal have had financial restrains in signing players on a permanent basis and are only looking at loan deals in January. They have already landed midfielder Suarez on a season-long loan deal and rumours are around that they are looking at another loan deal, but none of them linked look like a defensive reinforcement.
Emery is a known enthusiast of Suarez, having worked with the 25-year-old at Sevilla, but former Gunners shot-stopper Seaman has now raised concerns about his former club's manager Emery’s decision making.
"We don't need midfielders! We need defenders!"
"The defence hasn't got any better this season."
🤷♂️@TheDavidSeaman doesn't understand why #Arsenal are signing Barca midfielder Denis Suarez.
Is David right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GANeBemjR7
Seaman told talkSPORT: “We don’t need midfielders, we need defenders.
“We’ve got big injuries to quite a few of them already, we need good defenders coming in. Emery knows him (Suarez) and likes what he sees, but for me we’re crying out for defenders.
“We’re great going forward, but what’s happening with the defence? It’s just not got any better all season. At the moment it’s not working. It’s frustrating.”
Arsenal are unlikely to bring in any defensive reinforcements ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline. But, could be in line to complete a deal for PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku.
Meanwhile Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco is also attracting interests from the North London side, with the Dalian Yifang man keen to return to Europe a year after moving to Chinese Super League.
Arsenal managed to see off Cardiff City at the Emirates to win the match 2-1 in midweek and keep their top four dreams alive. Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford and Chelsea's humiliating defeat against Bournemouth have now put them in the fourth position now.