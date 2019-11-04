Football
David Silva set to miss Manchester City's clash with Liverpool

By Guy Atkinson
David Silva sustained a muscular injury during the weekend
Manchester, November 4: Pep Guardiola expects David Silva to sit out Manchester City's mouth-watering Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool on Sunday (November 10).

City captain Silva sustained a muscular injury during the first half of City's 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday (November 2) and was replaced at the interval by Gabriel Jesus.

The former Spain international – who is in his last season with the Premier League holders – will also miss Wednesday's Champions League visit to Atalanta.

Asked during a media conference if Silva would be fit for the showdown with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, manager Guardiola said: "I don't think so.

"I didn't speak with the doctor but when he has some muscular problems and can't play more minutes it's because he has something, and muscular problems normally mean 10 to 12 days out."

City travel to Anfield knowing a win over the Reds would cut their lead at the Premier League summit to three points.

Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
