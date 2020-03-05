Football
De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby

By Rob Lancaster
Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester, March 5: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unsure if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit for Sunday's derby against Manchester United due to a shoulder injury.

De Bruyne was not involved as City triumphed 1-0 at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, Sergio Aguero's goal sending the holders through to the quarter-finals midweek.

Speaking after Wednesday's victory, Guardiola revealed star De Bruyne was absent because of a problem suffered in the closing stages of the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The City boss admitted he does not know if the 28-year-old will be ready for the weekend as City face the short trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

"Kevin had a problem here (pointing to his shoulder)," Guardiola told the media. "He was not fit.

"In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don't know how long [he will be out]. Hopefully not much."

Asked if Belgium international De Bruyne will be fit to face United, he replied: "I don't know."

De Bruyne only came on a second-half substitute against Villa, replacing Ilkay Gundogan in the 58th minute at Wembley Stadium.

After the game against United, City host Arsenal in league action next Wednesday, while the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid takes place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
