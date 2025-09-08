Football De Bruyne Reserves Judgement On Garcia Following Belgium's Dominant Victory Against Kazakhstan Kevin De Bruyne refrains from judging head coach Rudi Garcia after Belgium's back-to-back 6-0 wins in World Cup qualifiers. He highlights the team's strong performance and dynamic players. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 14:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kevin De Bruyne believes it is premature to evaluate Belgium's head coach, Rudi Garcia. Belgium recently secured a 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan, mirroring their previous win against Liechtenstein. De Bruyne scored twice in the Kazakhstan match, contributing to his tally of four goals and one assist in the last three World Cup qualifiers. Belgium is second in Group J, trailing North Macedonia by one point but with a game in hand.

De Bruyne expressed satisfaction with his performance against Kazakhstan, where he also assisted Jeremy Doku. However, he refrained from making any definitive assessments about Garcia's tenure with the national team. "It all seems pretty fine, but it's difficult to make a judgment after six months," De Bruyne told VTM.

The midfielder acknowledged that while there are always areas for improvement, the match was generally positive. "The first goal went in nicely," he said. "I got the second one on a platter from Alexis [Saelemaekers]. We have taken six points [during this break], but we have also tried to play good football and have scored many goals."

Jeremy Doku also shone during the match against Kazakhstan at Lotto Park, Anderlecht's home ground where he once played. The Manchester City winger was thrilled to score twice on his return to this venue and was even more pleased with the team's overall performance.

"It's always special to return here; it's been five years," Doku stated. "And if you can score twice, that's nice. I also played better than the previous game." He highlighted that securing six points without conceding any goals demonstrated their defensive stability.

Doku emphasised the importance of their offensive capabilities and dynamic players as they prepare for crucial matches in October. He noted that maintaining this form will be vital for securing future points.

Belgium's recent performances reflect their strong attacking prowess and solid defence. As they look ahead to upcoming challenges, both De Bruyne and Doku recognise the need for continued improvement and focus on achieving their goals.