Dejan Lovren: Sergio Ramos is more error-prone than me

London, Nov 2: The ill feud between Liverpool and Real Madrid continues as now defender Dejan Lovren has launched his next set of controversial comments on Sergio Ramos claiming the Spaniard is more error-prone than he is.
The strife started since the champions league final when Ramos accidentally injured star ace Salah from the game and later took swipe at the player after winning 3-1 and it seems the defender has not forgotten the incident to lance a scratching assessment on the defender.
The Croatian in an interview with Copa90, discussed a number of interesting topics, including the top five defenders in the world and while explaining the Liverpool man claimed he considered himself one of the best defenders in the world but don't consider Sergio Ramos as the best defender who won UEFA best centre-back award this year.
He claimed that he rates himself among the top defenders in the world but thinks he is pointed out more for his errors than Ramos because of the impact they had on results at the time.
Dejan Lovren doesn't understand the haters 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/CpeqFOliR5— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2018
"People always catch you on these mistakes, they don't look good things," he said. "Sometimes I think I don't deserve the hate, I would say.
"If you look, Ramos, he has many more mistakes than me. But he's at Real Madrid. Ronaldo, a couple of seasons ago, when you do a mistake, but you win 5-1, 5-2, nobody sees the mistake. You know what I mean.
"I'm, like, quite unlucky. When I make the mistake it's 1-0 and finish. But like I said, I carry on."
As per the former Southampton man who unfortunately lost both the recent finals, Champions League and Fifa World Cup this year Ramos's team-mate Raphael Varane is the best defender at the moment while teammate Virgil Van Dijk and veteran Thiago Silva are the other two choices of his in top three.
Asked to put his top five current defenders, the Croatia international said: "Virgil , I would say, because we had a great season.
"Me and him, we reached the final of the Champions League. I would say Varane, he deserves a lot of credit. But I think he doesn't get it as much. Ramos gets it and I don't agree with that."
Asked whether he considered Varane was better than Ramos, Lovren said: "Definitely. For me, at this moment and previous years, yeah.
"He won the Champions League, he won the World Cup , so he should be the best defender in the world. I think Ramos was it, they chose Ramos? That's the decision which you cannot change."