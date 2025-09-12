Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan all Have It as India chase First Milestone

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: How to Register for Race at City of Joy? Check Schedule, Registration Details

Football Liam Delap Faces Extended Absence Until December Due To Hamstring Injury Chelsea striker Liam Delap will be sidelined until December following a hamstring injury. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed a recovery timeline of 10 to 12 weeks, impacting the team's upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea's forward, Liam Delap, is sidelined until December due to a hamstring injury. This occurred during a match against Fulham before the international break. Delap was taken off after just 14 minutes in Chelsea's 2-0 victory. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday that Delap's recovery will take approximately 10 to 12 weeks.

Delap, who transferred from Ipswich Town for £30 million in June, contributed to 14 Premier League goals last season. Despite playing in all three of Chelsea's matches this season, he has yet to score or assist in the league. However, he did find the net during their Club World Cup success.

In light of Delap's absence and uncertainty over Nicolas Jackson, who moved to Bayern Munich for £70.5 million, Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland. This move aims to bolster their attacking options. Joao Pedro, another summer signing from Brighton, is expected to be Maresca’s primary choice upfront.

Maresca stated, "For us, the only number nine is [Marc] Guiu and Joao [Pedro] can play there, and against Fulham we used Ty [George]." This highlights the manager’s strategy for upcoming fixtures without Delap.

Delap will miss Chelsea's west London derby against Brentford on Saturday. Additionally, he will not be available for the start of their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. These absences could impact Chelsea's performance in these crucial matches.

The team must adapt quickly to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions during Delap’s recovery period.