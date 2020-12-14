Dele Alli eyeing a January exit: Why he must secure a transfer?

Bengaluru, Dec. 14: Dele Alli would be allowed to leave the club in January as he attempts to force his way back into the England squad according to reports in England.
The English midfielder has been starved of first-team chances in the Premier League this season which has made his long-term future at the English capital quite doubtful.
Spurs are now happy to strike a deal when the window reopens next month with the hope to cash in on him or strike a loan deal that would increase his value with some regular playing time. PSG and Everton are reportedly keen on signing him although the interest is expected to grow further now.
Alli's struggles this season
The English midfielder has fallen completely out of favour under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho this season, failing to even make the bench for a Premier League game since early October. He was even overlooked for Thursday’s dead rubber Europa League win against Antwerp. He although has found the back of the net twice and provided one assist in eight appearances but it is almost quite clear Mourinho does not trust him for a starting berth.
Clubs linked
The 24-year-old won't be short of suitors if the club makes him available for transfer, that's for sure. PSG were interested in taking Alli to Ligue 1 on a season-long loan in the summer and once again could renew their interest in a temporary move in the New Year.
With the player still under contract until 2024, Levy is more convenient sanctioning a loan deal, possibly even a lengthier 18-month deal. Everton are believed to be another side who are keeping a close eye on him. Ancelotti may offer him to remain in England and that could be pretty tempting.
Should Alli leave?
Alli will be desperate to earn regular playing minutes as early as possible to make a late push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euro next year.
It is quite clear the 24-year-old will not be provided with a way back into the fold anytime soon under Mourinho. So at least a temporary move where he can be a regular will be beneficial for him.