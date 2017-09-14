ISL: Delhi Dynamos sign Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu

New Delhi, Sep 14: Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos have acquired the service of 22-year-old Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu from Turkish side Samsunspor, the club have confirmed on Wednesday (September 13).
The Dutch winger who was once scouted by a host of top Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City, has now been signed by the Stallions who became the 7th foreign player to be acquired by the side.
The Wonder-Boy, Jeroen Lumu, from Netherlands is ready to #RoarWithTheLions! pic.twitter.com/QBZZOZCI0F— Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) September 12, 2017
The Versatile winger who can also play as a forward started his professional career with Dutch outfit Willem II, where he made his debut at the age of 16.
He also became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history in the Dutch Eredivisie when he scored his debut goal that year. He was also in the title winning U-17 European Championships squad of Dutch national team.
However, he later forced a move away from the club and experienced his trade in different leagues, most notably in Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad where he won the Bulgarian League, the Bulgarian Cup and the Bulgarian Super Cup in the same season.
Head Coach of Delhi Dynamos Miguel Angel Portugal expressed his delight with the signing and said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Lumu in the side. He is quick, skillful and has an eye for goal, everything that you need in a quality attacker. We have tracked him closely for some time now and I am confident that he can light up the ISL.”
"I can't express my excitement enough to have Jeroen Lumu be a part of our club this year. He is someone we deeply coveted for a long time and I'm glad we managed to sign him. Lumu has so much potential and has played at a high level in the past. He is going to fit in well with the pace of the team and can be a crucial cog in our side this year," Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.
This is the third signing of the week for Delhi Dynamos who also signed Guyon Fernandez and Edu Moya earlier this week after signing other foreigners like Gabriel Cichero, Matias Mirabaje, Paulinho Dias and Kalu Uche.