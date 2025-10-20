Virat Kohli 3rd, Rohit Sharma 7th: Who have scored Most Ducks for India across All Formats?

Football Dembele Returns To PSG's Champions League Squad Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen Match Ousmane Dembele has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League squad for their upcoming match against Bayer Leverkusen. After recovering from a hamstring injury, he aims to contribute following his impressive performance last season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain are set for a significant boost as they prepare to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Ousmane Dembele, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury since September, is included in the squad. The 28-year-old forward missed seven matches across all competitions but is expected to return on Tuesday.

Dembele had an outstanding 2024-25 season, contributing to 46 goals with 33 goals and 13 assists under Luis Enrique's management. His remarkable performance earned him the Ballon d'Or last month, making him only the second PSG player to win it after Lionel Messi's eight wins, the last being in 2021.

Dembele played a crucial role in PSG's first-ever Champions League triumph last year. He scored eight goals and assisted six times, marking the second-highest goal involvements by a French player in one season of the competition. Only Karim Benzema had more with 17 during the 2021-22 season.

The French champions have started their title defence strongly this year. They won their first two league phase matches against Atalanta and Barcelona. A victory over Leverkusen would match their longest winning streak in the Champions League/European Cup history, which stands at five games.

PSG also sees the return of Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Kvaratskhelia coming off the bench against Strasbourg recently. However, they still miss midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves due to injuries. The team aims to maintain momentum despite these absences.

Dembele began the current season well before his injury while playing for France. In three Ligue 1 appearances, he scored twice and provided an assist. His return is timely as PSG looks to strengthen their attacking options for upcoming fixtures.

In last year's Champions League final against Inter Milan, Dembele made history by assisting twice in a single final since Marcelo did so for Real Madrid in 2018. PSG's dominant 5-0 victory highlighted his impact on European football's grandest stage.

As PSG prepares for their clash with Bayer Leverkusen, they aim to continue their impressive form both domestically and in Europe. With key players returning from injury, they look poised to challenge for further success this season.