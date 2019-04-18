Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Denis Suarez's agent hints at midfielder's future with Arsenal amid Napoli links

By
Denis Suarezs agent hints at midfielders future with Arsenal amid Napoli links

London, April 18: Arsenal signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January, hoping that the Spain international would be an upgrade to either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi.

However, almost three months down the line, the 25-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League match and according to reports he is already facing an axe from the squad.

Suarez has failed to get off the bench since the win over Manchester United a month ago and he wasn't even in the squad against Watford in midweek. He has made just six substitute appearances since joining Arsenal, playing for a combined total of 95 minutes.

It has since been reported that he has been struggling with a groin problem in recent weeks and his workload in training has aggravated the issue. However, given he comes back from injury with five games remaining, still it doesn’t look like that the situation will improve for him.

Arsenal have the option to turn the loan into a £20m permanent deal this summer but it appears inevitable they will not exercise the option. Now hinting at the same, the midfielder's agent has echoed the same thought suggesting the midfielder's loan spell at Arsenal 'hasn't been the best', but also revealed that a potential switch to Napoli at the end of the season could be on the cards.

“He has two years left at Barcelona,” Felix Guende told Radio Kiss Kiss. “This year in England hasn’t been his best. He’s played little and hasn’t been able to find a rhythm. At the moment, he’s injured. He has muscle fatigue and an injury.

“We’re awaiting the results from the exams. Napoli? The interest is always appreciated, being a team that has been fighting for the top positions for years. It’s a bit soon to talk about the transfer window, but we aren’t excluding anything.”

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 4 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue