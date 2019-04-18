Denis Suarez's agent hints at midfielder's future with Arsenal amid Napoli links

London, April 18: Arsenal signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January, hoping that the Spain international would be an upgrade to either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi.
However, almost three months down the line, the 25-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League match and according to reports he is already facing an axe from the squad.
Suarez has failed to get off the bench since the win over Manchester United a month ago and he wasn't even in the squad against Watford in midweek. He has made just six substitute appearances since joining Arsenal, playing for a combined total of 95 minutes.
It has since been reported that he has been struggling with a groin problem in recent weeks and his workload in training has aggravated the issue. However, given he comes back from injury with five games remaining, still it doesn’t look like that the situation will improve for him.
Arsenal have the option to turn the loan into a £20m permanent deal this summer but it appears inevitable they will not exercise the option. Now hinting at the same, the midfielder's agent has echoed the same thought suggesting the midfielder's loan spell at Arsenal 'hasn't been the best', but also revealed that a potential switch to Napoli at the end of the season could be on the cards.
“He has two years left at Barcelona,” Felix Guende told Radio Kiss Kiss. “This year in England hasn’t been his best. He’s played little and hasn’t been able to find a rhythm. At the moment, he’s injured. He has muscle fatigue and an injury.
“We’re awaiting the results from the exams. Napoli? The interest is always appreciated, being a team that has been fighting for the top positions for years. It’s a bit soon to talk about the transfer window, but we aren’t excluding anything.”