Denis Suarez wants to stay with Barcelona

Barcelona, April 19: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez wants to stay at Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona team for next few years with successful achievements.
In July 2016, Denis joined this club from another Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal. While he played total 36 matches in the previous season for Barcelona, he has played total 23 matches for Barcelona in the ongoing season. Out of those matches, the 24-year-old central midfielder has played a total of 15 La Liga matches in the ongoing season.
As Barcelona is on the verge to claim the Spanish La Liga 2017/18 trophy and they have to play the 2017/18 Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on this Saturday, head coach Ernesto Valverde rested some important regular players for the Tuesday’s La Liga game against the hosts Celta Vigo which was resulted in 2-2. Denis featured in the playing XI and played for the full time.
While Denis has not got enough matches in this season, the reporters asked him after the match if he wants to leave this club for getting more chances to play. However, Denis replied that he has no intention to leave Barcelona.
According to Marca, Denis quoted, "That possibility does not exist. I've said it many times and I never tire of repeating it: I have two years left on my contract, I want to succeed here and that is how it will be.
"I think we have played a competitive and positive match, especially those who don't play much. Remaining unbeaten at this point is incredible.
"I don't think I had been a starter for three months and when it has been so long, it is always difficult. My goal is to succeed here and to keep trying."
Denis was also asked if he wishes to return to the Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo, his early academy club, he said that it is far away.
Denis said on that, "That is far away because, as I always say, I want to succeed at Barcelona. But I'll probably come back to Vigo someday, although it's still too early."
