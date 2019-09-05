Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maradona to Gimnasia has '80 per cent chance' of completion

By Opta
Diego Maradona

Buenos Aires, September 5: Diego Maradona is close to taking charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, according to the Argentina icon's lawyer.

Maradona has been out of work since leaving Ascenso MX side Dorados in June due to health reasons.

Superliga strugglers Gimnasia are bottom of the table after taking a single point from five matches this term.

But they could soon be led by former Argentina coach Maradona following talks over a deal.

"He's very happy," Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla said to ESPN. "It's been a while since he was taken into consideration to coach in Argentine football.

"His intention is to lead and that of the president is that he be in charge. The fans sent him love through the networks. We are on a positive path. Only formal procedures remain.

"We have to close it quickly because the matches are immediate … at 11 we will get together. There is an 80 per cent chance."

Maradona, who said earlier on Wednesday he had not been in contact with anyone at Gimnasia, coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten 4-0 by Germany.

Prior to joining Dorados the former forward had spells in charge of Al Wasl and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

More DIEGO MARADONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 170/3 (44.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: diego maradona argentina football
Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue