Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dijon v Amiens paused after alleged racist chanting

By Opta
Prince-Desir Gouano

Paris, April 13: A Ligue 1 game between Dijon and Amiens was paused for a lengthy delay after alleged racist chanting.

Amiens captain Prince-Desir Gouano said he heard offensive chants from the home fans at Stade Gaston-Gerard on Friday.

After conceding a corner late in the game, he approached the Dijon fans and the match was delayed for around four minutes.

And the defender gave a strong response to the incident after a 0-0 draw that leaves Dijon 18th in the Ligue 1 table.

"We are in the 21st century, it is inadmissible," he said to beIN SPORTS after the game.

"I asked to stop the game because I think that nowadays we are all equal. Yes, there are colours, but I think we have to look beyond all that. We are all human beings.

"The motto is love, you must love your neighbour, something that has not been done. But hey, I do not blame him, he remains human.

"On my way back, I went to see the supporters to applaud them, I hope he will see this gesture so that tomorrow he will relay to his children that all that, it is useless.

"I just want to convey a message that is love."

During the game, Amiens posted on Twitter: "Following insults in the stands, it seems racist, the game is stopped. The players will resume, but they will stop playing if it happens again. Total support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium."

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) later issued a statement condemning the "racist insults" and vowing to look into the allegations further.

It also stated that Dijon had identified the person responsible and that he had been arrested.

There have been a spate of incidents involving racism in European football in recent weeks.

On Thursday, three Chelsea fans were prevented from attending their Europa League tie away to Slavia Prague after footage of a racist chant about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was shared on social media.

Arsenal are investigating alleged racist abuse aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on the same day, while England internationals Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all allegedly targeted in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month.

Hudson-Odoi was also subjected to alleged racist chanting when playing for Chelsea in a Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev, while there were a series of further incidents in England's Championship last weekend.

Juventus teenager Moise Kean was also the subject of alleged racist chanting in a Serie A game away to Cagliari, after which defender Leonardo Bonucci was widely criticised for saying the striker was partly to blame.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEI 0 - 1 NEW
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue