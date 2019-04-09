Divock Origi set for new contract after impressing Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, April 9: Liverpool are set to offer fresh terms to attacker Divock Origi in the coming weeks after he managed to work his way back into Jürgen Klopp's long-term plans at Liverpool, according to reports.
The Belgian international had been fringe player for most of the season. Jurgen Klopp tried to offload him by sending him to a loan term to Wolfsburg.
The German club however due to underwhelming performance did not make the deal permanent. Last Summer, the 23-year-old was offered to Dortmund and Valencia as both made approaches for the striker, but in the end, neither was willing to pay the required fee. In January, for a time, he looked set to head to Wolves however the deal too did not too make through.
BREAKING: Liverpool are set to offer Divock Origi a new contract at Anfield. The Club has been really impressed with Divock's attitude and commitment this season.— The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) April 8, 2019
With Klopp mostly uninterested in the player, most of the fans believed that by Summer the player will be sold off to clear the wages. However, as per latest reports, the former Lille man has reportedly won back the German boss with his attitude in the training ground.
Although the attacker is still on the fringes this season, he has reportedly impressed when given late cameo roles from the substitutes' bench, often being favoured to the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge.
Origi has made just three Premier League starts this season, but has come off the bench on seven occasions, scoring two league goals. He famously netted the winner in the dying seconds of the Merseyside derby against Everton in December and with the attacker becoming a regular go-to option for Klopp, he looks to settle his future at Anfield further with a new deal.
Origi's current deal runs till 2020 but reportedly Liverpool are now ready to grant him a longer stay. Although if he still opts to reject the terms offered to him in favour of more regular first-team minutes elsewhere, then he will be sold in the summer transfer window.