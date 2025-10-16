“I Want To Break Him” – Yuki Yoza Confident About Defeating Striking Great Superlek At ONE 173

Donald Trump's World Cup 2026 Remarks Spark FIFA Response, Legal Clarity on Host City Power
Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025

President Donald Trump's recent warning that he could push to relocate certain FIFA World Cup 2026 matches from U.S. cities has triggered a wave of responses from FIFA officials and host city leaders, clarifying limits on presidential authority over the global tournament.​

Speaking earlier this week, Trump suggested he might call FIFA President Gianni Infantino - a known ally - to move matches from "unsafe" Democrat-run areas, singling out Boston's suburban host site in Foxborough, Massachusetts. "If somebody is doing a bad job and I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni... and I would say, 'Let's move it,'" Trump said at a cabinet meeting.​

FIFA, however, swiftly responded, emphasizing that "safety and security are the responsibility of governments" and that the organization expects "all 16 host cities to fulfill their commitments" ahead of next summer's tournament. FIFA also reaffirmed that decisions over host venues fall strictly under its jurisdiction and cannot be modified unilaterally by any government.​

The President's comments have drawn criticism from local officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who countered that the World Cup agreements are "locked down by contract," leaving "no ability to take away" host matches with less than a year to go.​

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, will feature 104 matches across 16 cities, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The U.S. will stage 78 games, including fixtures in Foxborough, Los Angeles, and Dallas.​

While Trump's relationship with Infantino has raised speculation he could attempt informal influence, experts note that any venue changes would face "considerable logistical and legal challenges" so close to kickoff on June 11, 2026.​

A FIFA source reiterated its neutrality, stressing that "football is bigger than any individual or government" - an implied reminder that global sporting governance remains firmly beyond political reach.​