Dortmund eager to sign Wilfried Zaha

Bengaluru, July 19: Crytal Palace's Wilfried Zaha turning down a contract extension wasn't only good news for fellow Premier League clubs, but also for a club outside the country. Borussia Dortmund have apparently garnered interest in the Crystal Palace forward looking to replace the void created by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang left Dortmund in the January transfer window to become Arsenal's most expensive signing. But despite the arrival of Michy Batshuyai, who proved to be a great performer in his 12 games on loan at Signal Iduna Park, hasn't been able to fill his void.
Dortmund have turned their attention to Zaha now. The Ivorian turned down an offer of a new £125,000-per-week contract that would make him their top earner at Palace, sparking an initial interest from Londoners Tottenham and Chelsea. But Dortmund have now caught up, fearing Batshuyai may well be called up by new Chelsea boss Sarri.
According to BILD, the English club hold an interest in signing Andre Schurrle and Borussia Dortmund could use that to their advantage in their bid to sign Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is reportedly Lucien Favre's preferred choice to fill the striker's role. But Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him go and will demand an astronomical fee for his signature. Zaha still has four years remaining on his contract with Palace.
Schurrle, who had provided the assist to Germany's World Cup winning goal in 2014, had moved to Dortmund only two seasons ago for a club record fee. Although Dortmund can no more demand that kind of a fee for Schurrle, he can drastically bring down the price tag on Wilfried Zaha.
BVB risk losing their only pure striker Michy Batshuyai back to Chelsea, after Maurizio Sarri suggested he could off-load both Giroud and Morata this summer. BVB were also keen to sign Alvaro Morata as his replacement in another loan deal.
