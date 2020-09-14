Dream11 to continue as La Liga's official fantasy game in India

Bengaluru, September 14: Football fans across India can once again actively engage with La Liga and showcase their knowledge and love for the game by daily creating their virtual teams during the entire 2020-21 season on Dream11.
The 2020-21 La Liga season which began last weekend will also mark the start of the second year partnership with Dream11 as the official fantasy league' in India, to increase the fandom quotient among all sports enthusiasts across the country.
Accorging to reports, last season, on Dream11, La Liga witnessed the highest growth in user participation amongst the top European Football Leagues with a 125 per cent growth compared to the previous season.
La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza, spoke about the partnership.
"We're happy and excited to enter the second term of our association with Dream11 as the league's Official Fantasy Game in India. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced sports fans to look at innovative ways to keep their spirits alive and Fantasy Sports is one such tool that is gaining tremendous ground in India.
"By associating with India's largest fantasy sports platform, Dream11, we want to give our fans the opportunity to predict and use their knowledge of the game to win and further increase the horizon of experience and knowledge of the
sport."
Dream11 & Dream Sports CEO and Co-Founder Harsh Jain, shared Cachaza's views, "We're happy to note the increasing popularity of La Liga among Dream11 users. When comparing the performance of the first two seasons of La Liga on Dream11, we saw the highest growth in user participation last season. This is an encouraging sign of fantasy football adoption among Indian sports fans."
This 2020-21 La Liga season sees the return of clubs Cadiz, Huesca and Elche while the much-awaited first El Clasico of the season will take place during Matchday 7.
Fans in India will get to watch all the exciting and nail-biting action on La Liga's official Facebook page.
(Source: MSL Media)