Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Football team: Preview, Team News, Match Timings, Telecast

Kolkata, Sept 7: On the fourth day of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup - the oldest club football tournament in Asia, will see action from Group C get underway when Delhi FC take on the Indian Navy Football Team at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground.
With the other two sides in the group being Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, the onus will be on both Delhi and Indian Navy to get full three points - if they are to cause an upset and stand a chance to book a knock-out berth ahead of the two ISL favourites.
With the amount of young players in the current Delhi FC squad, their game against the Indian Navy will make for an exciting youth versus discipline encounter.
Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi FC Head Coach, Yan Law, said, "It's an honour and privilege to play in this huge competition and go up against giants of Indian football.
"We have an opportunity to prove ourselves in front of the entire country and show that we are capable of doing wonders. We've had a great pre-season and assembled a great squad and this competition is a great opportunity to prove what we are capable of".
"The goal is to win the title and get our hands in those three historical trophies and write our names down in the books of Indian football history."
The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off and will be broadcast LIVE on the Addatimes app and website.
