Durand Cup 2021, Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru United: Preview, Date, Time and Telecast Information

Kolkata, September 13: Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru United will aim for a top place finish in Group A when they lock horns in their final group stage fixture of the Durand Cup 2021.
Having already qualified for the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup, the two undefeated teams in this edition so far in the tournament, will battle for supremacy in what promises to be another exciting match.
Both the teams have won their previous two games and are currently on six points. Mohammedan thumped both CRPF and Indian Air Force 5-1 and 4-1 respectively, while Bengaluru United edged CRPF 1-0 and followed with a 4-2 win over the Indian Air Force.
Despite the final Group A clash being a dead rubber, both teams are expected to give their all as they will look to carry the winning momentum going into the knock out rounds.
Mohammedan head coach Andrey Chernyshov acknowledged that they face a tough challenge, but his team wants to win the group table-toppers clash.
"We are preparing for a tough game. This will be the game for the first place in the group. We want to win. I hope it will be an interesting game," said Chernyshov.
Chernyshov also added that the difficult schedule means they will have to make a few changes and are taking it one game at a time.
"We are not thinking about the quarter finals yet. We are preparing for this particular group game. We have a difficult schedule, but we have a lot of good players, so we will be using new players in this game."
FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood, meanwhile, spoke about star player Pedro Manzi and what he brings to the team along with the addition of new players.
"There is a lot said about the portability of star talent and Pedro puts a lot of those theories to rest with how quickly he has gelled and adapted within the team environment. Transfers have an underlying debate of the right player versus the best player for the team - while Pedro ticks both those boxes for us," Hood said.
"Main reason for that is the trust, care and respect that he shares mutually with his teammates and in how he utilizes his abilities to bring out the best in them while setting a very high standard for himself to get his name on the score sheet."
Like his counterpart, Hood also said the team will look to finish as group toppers, but didn't give much away as he felt both teams will be chasing for the same goal.
"Plans are best kept aside for the actual performance tomorrow and I don't think anyone has an iota of doubt that both teams are chasing 9 points to top the group table. It is always a case of less said the better going into such fixtures and we are looking forward to kick off tomorrow."
Here is all you need to know about Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru United, Durand Cup 2021:
When and where is Mohammedan vs Bengaluru United Durand Cup 2021 Match taking place?
The Group A match will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kalyani stadium.
What time does the Mohammedan vs Bengaluru United Durand Cup 2021 Match start?
The match kicks off at 3:00 PM IST.
Where and how to watch Mohammedan vs Bengaluru United Durand Cup 2021 Match?
The match will be streamed LIVE on the addatimes app.