NorthEast United FC reaffirmed their supremacy with a commanding 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the Durand Cup 2025 final at the Salt Lake Stadium. The defending champions were irresistible in transition and ruthless in the box, sealing back-to-back titles in style.
The opening exchanges were tight, but once the Highlanders found rhythm, they took control. Asheer Akhtar pounced on a rebound to open the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Parthib Gogoi curled a superb strike into the top corner just before the interval.
Diamond Harbour briefly threatened a fightback when Luca Majcen converted from a corner routine early in the second half. NorthEast's response, however, was devastating: a lightning counter finished by Thoi restored the cushion, debutant Jairo Bustara added a composed fourth, and a deft far-post finish from Gaitan made it five. In stoppage time, talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie won and thundered in a penalty off the underside of the bar to complete the rout.
For NorthEast United, the emphatic win cements their status among the country's standard-bearers, powered by Ajaraie's stellar tournament and Gurmeet's consistency in goal. Diamond Harbour's dream run ends at the final hurdle, but their fearless football and giant-killing path have earned widespread admiration.