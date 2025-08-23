Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Durand Cup 2025: Full List Of Award Winners After NorthEast United Decimate Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

NorthEast United FC reaffirmed their supremacy with a commanding 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the Durand Cup 2025 final at the Salt Lake Stadium. The defending champions were irresistible in transition and ruthless in the box, sealing back-to-back titles in style.

The opening exchanges were tight, but once the Highlanders found rhythm, they took control. Asheer Akhtar pounced on a rebound to open the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Parthib Gogoi curled a superb strike into the top corner just before the interval.

Diamond Harbour briefly threatened a fightback when Luca Majcen converted from a corner routine early in the second half. NorthEast's response, however, was devastating: a lightning counter finished by Thoi restored the cushion, debutant Jairo Bustara added a composed fourth, and a deft far-post finish from Gaitan made it five. In stoppage time, talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie won and thundered in a penalty off the underside of the bar to complete the rout.

Individual Awards

Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament): Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Alaaeddine Ajaraie - 8 goals

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Gurmeet Singh (NorthEast United FC)

Prize Money Breakdown

Champions (NorthEast United FC): ₹1.21 crore (40% of pool)

Runners-up (Diamond Harbour FC): ₹60 lakh (20%)

Losing Semifinalists: ₹25 lakh each (8.3%)

Losing Quarterfinalists: ₹15 lakh each (5%)

Individual Award Winners: ₹3 lakh each + Mahindra XUV 3XO

For NorthEast United, the emphatic win cements their status among the country's standard-bearers, powered by Ajaraie's stellar tournament and Gurmeet's consistency in goal. Diamond Harbour's dream run ends at the final hurdle, but their fearless football and giant-killing path have earned widespread admiration.