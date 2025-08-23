English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Durand Cup 2025: Full List Of Award Winners After NorthEast United Decimate Diamond Harbour FC 6-1

By

NorthEast United FC reaffirmed their supremacy with a commanding 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the Durand Cup 2025 final at the Salt Lake Stadium. The defending champions were irresistible in transition and ruthless in the box, sealing back-to-back titles in style.

The opening exchanges were tight, but once the Highlanders found rhythm, they took control. Asheer Akhtar pounced on a rebound to open the scoring on the half-hour mark, before Parthib Gogoi curled a superb strike into the top corner just before the interval.

Durand Cup 2025
Durand Cup 2025: Full List Of Award Winners After NorthEast United Decimate Diamond Harbour FC 6-1, Photo: NorthEast United- X

Diamond Harbour briefly threatened a fightback when Luca Majcen converted from a corner routine early in the second half. NorthEast's response, however, was devastating: a lightning counter finished by Thoi restored the cushion, debutant Jairo Bustara added a composed fourth, and a deft far-post finish from Gaitan made it five. In stoppage time, talisman Alaaeddine Ajaraie won and thundered in a penalty off the underside of the bar to complete the rout.

Individual Awards

    • Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament): Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)
    • Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Alaaeddine Ajaraie - 8 goals
    • Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Gurmeet Singh (NorthEast United FC)

Prize Money Breakdown

    • Champions (NorthEast United FC): ₹1.21 crore (40% of pool)
    • Runners-up (Diamond Harbour FC): ₹60 lakh (20%)
    • Losing Semifinalists: ₹25 lakh each (8.3%)
    • Losing Quarterfinalists: ₹15 lakh each (5%)
    • Individual Award Winners: ₹3 lakh each + Mahindra XUV 3XO

For NorthEast United, the emphatic win cements their status among the country's standard-bearers, powered by Ajaraie's stellar tournament and Gurmeet's consistency in goal. Diamond Harbour's dream run ends at the final hurdle, but their fearless football and giant-killing path have earned widespread admiration.

Story first published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out